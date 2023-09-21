Texas high school football: Central Texas week 5 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is back for another season!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2023-24 season.
View Week 4 scores, highlights here.
WEEK 5 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Sept. 21
Big first half plays were not enough as Pflugerville remains winless in 36-19 loss to open district play
WEEK 5 SCORES
Thursday, Sept. 21
Belton 36
Pflugerville 19
Bruni 30
Granger 57