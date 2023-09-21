Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 5 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
TEXAS - High school football is back for another season!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2023-24 season.

View Week 4 scores, highlights here.

View Week 4 rankings here.

WEEK 5 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Sept. 21

Big first half plays were not enough as Pflugerville remains winless in 36-19 loss to open district play

Week 5: Pflugerville vs Belton

WEEK 5 SCORES

Belton         36
Pflugerville  19

Bruni           30
Granger      57