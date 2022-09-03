Texas Football fans show up for season opener despite rainy conditions

Despite the rain, Longhorn fans came out in full force for the game against Louisiana-Monroe.

"Been a longhorn fan since I was five years old," Kendric Johnson said.

"The Longhorns are a state of mind, my blood is burnt orange, it's been there since 1961, and it's going to continue," Robert Orozco said.

When the rain came down hard, fans huddled under tents together.

"It's forcing us to gather even closer, cheek to cheek," Orozco said.

"A little wet doesn't hurt," Gonzalez said.

"We were going to come no matter what, even if it was hailing," Johnson said.

"It's an atmosphere of fun, and people gathering together to make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and support the Longhorns," Orozco said.

"You got to support your local team, I've been born here, and I love it, we all come out, just have a good time, and try to meet good people and enjoy the game," Gonzalez said.

Fans enjoyed Bevo Boulevard and Longhorn City Limits before the game.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"It's crazy out here, it's nuts, it's amazing," Johnson said.

UT officials say they've hit record season ticket numbers.

They're also hoping for a third Learfield Director's Cup for best athletic program in the country.

There was a silent disco after the game.

The Longhorns take on Alabama next week.

