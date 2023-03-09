Texas Longhorns look to impress NFL scouts at annual UT Pro Day

Less than a week after the NFL Combine wrapped up, there was another chance for Longhorns to impress league personnel at the annual UT Pro day.

To these former Horns, UT Pro Day at the Denius fields practice bubble felt in some ways similar to game day at DKR. But after the nerves are calmed, things are quite different than they were for this group just three months ago.

"Just like a big-time game, going out there and until you get that first snap, those nerves are going to be there, but that only means you're ready. It's just about taking that first step in that drill, on that 40-yard dash, but I knew I was ready the whole time," said Demarvion Overshown.

Instead of impressing fans or college football playoff committee members, these Horns hope to leave lasting impressions on scouts of NFL teams holding those valuable draft picks.

"Just mature enough to know what thing we need to get done. Have ourselves prepared for this day because you know every opportunity, you got to take it in, and you have to make sure you're well-prepared for it because you never know, probably will never get another opportunity," said D'Shawn Jamison.

Running back Bijan Robinson did not work out Thursday after his impressive showing at the NFL Combine.

Teammate Roschon Johnson did, and NFL teams continue to be impressed with his on-field skills, and also his well-known presence as a locker room leader.

"These teams do their research on you, they know what type of guy you are, what you contributed to the team. So, they definitely asked me about stuff like that and different situations that I came across where I displayed my leadership and do little things among the team that I can to help the team out," said Roschon Johnson.

Even though it's a job now, these NFL hopefuls also value this day as one more day to be teammates looking to impress at home.

"Texas raised me and I love this school, I love everything about this school and just this opportunity to come out here and compete and show what I have on home turf was amazing," said Moro Ojomo.

The 2023 NFL Draft is in late April.