Texas Longhorns ready to take on OU in Red River Showdown

OU's football head coach Brent Venables knows Longhorn running back Jonathon Brooks will be bringing it Saturday, but the Big 12's leading rusher isn't the only running threat in burnt orange.

"[Sark] has got a really good offensive line, they've got all five returning offensive linemen from a year ago, so they're very experienced. They're physical, well-coached, and they know what they're doing," said Brent Venables, OU football head coach.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) tries to reach for the endzone as he is tackled while the crowd watches during the Big 12 football game between Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on September 30, 2023, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Starve your distractions, feed your focus. If we focus on the task at hand, be present today, be present on purpose, that's the formula for use to be successful," said Steve Sarkisian, Longhorn head coach.

MORE STORIES:

This season, opposing teams are now having to focus more on Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback, who is using his feet more.

In the last five games, he has five rushing touchdowns with three coming in his last two games.

"We've always preached ‘we’re not a running quarterback team'. We don't run designed quarterback runs like a lot of other people do, but we do rely on the quarterback to use his legs at opportune times. Most notably third down and in the red area, and I think Quinn is really starting to excel at that," said Sark.

"It's a rivalry game. It's going to go back and forth. They're going to throw their blows, and we have to throw our blows back. They're going to give us their best shot, and we have to give them ours," said Jahdae Barron, defensive back.

The Texas Longhorns will take on OU in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.