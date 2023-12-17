Texas Longhorns sweep Nebraska to win second NCAA volleyball title in a row

The Texas Longhorns volleyball team are now NCAA champions for the second year in a row.

Texas played for their second straight national title against the Nebraska Huskers and swept the set, earning the title 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11).

The Longhorns have played in seven championship matches since 2009 and have also made their 11th appearance in the Final Four since 2008.

The title match against Nebraska is the third such match-up between the teams, with Texas losing the 1995 and 2015 title matches. The Longhorns hold a 4-3 overall record in postseason matches against Nebraska.

Texas previously clinched the 2023 Big 12 title, leaving the conference next season with more league championships than any other program, says UT Austin. The 2023 Big 12 Title is a record seventh-straight for the Longhorns, who have won or shared 12 of the last 13 league championships and 15 of the previous 17.

The Longhorns are also the only Division I volleyball program to have ended the last 17 seasons ranked in the top 10.