Bobcats to play final regular season game against South Alabama

A little over two weeks ago, the Texas State Bobcats were jumping for joy after picking up their sixth win and becoming Bowl eligible for the first time in nearly a decade.

Since then, the Bobcats have done a 180, losing back-to-back road games. The latest was a 77-31 loss to Arkansas State.

"You never want to lose in that fashion, obviously. But I think anytime you face adversity, it's good. And you can always learn a lot from adversity in how you respond," said head football coach GJ Kinne.

"Everyone's disappointed, everyone. Players, coaches, administration, you know fans, boosters. Yes, very disappointed. But I think we've accomplished a lot of really good things this year. And we have to make sure now the focus is about these seniors and sending them out the right way," Kinne added.

The Bobcats will wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. against South Alabama.