Texas State women's basketball team takes on Louisiana-Monroe
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State looked to extend its winning streak to five in a row as it took on Louisiana-Monroe in San Marcos.
The Bobcats had to go into the game feeling pretty confident taking on a team that had only won four games and is on a 13 game losing streak.
Da'Nasia hood and Kennedy Taylor led Texas State with 16 points each and they beat the Warhawks 66-58.
