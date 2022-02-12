Texas State women's basketball team takes on Louisiana-Monroe

Texas State looked to extend its winning streak to five in a row as it took on Louisiana-Monroe in San Marcos.

The Bobcats had to go into the game feeling pretty confident taking on a team that had only won four games and is on a 13 game losing streak.

Da'Nasia hood and Kennedy Taylor led Texas State with 16 points each and they beat the Warhawks 66-58.

