Mayra Guillén, sister of Vanessa Guillén, to challenge U.S. Rep Al Green

The Brief Mayra Guillén has announced plans to challenge incumbent Congressman Al Green for his seat. Guillén is the sister of the late Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered at Fort Cavazos in 2020. Since her sister's death, she has been an advocate for military service members and immigration law.



The sister of murdered Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén says she is challenging longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Al Green for his seat.

What we know:

Mayra Guillén announced her candidacy on her X, formerly Twitter, account on March 6.

In her post, she referenced Green's actions during President Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 4. Green was ejected from the House chamber after standing up and shouting during Trump's speech.

The U.S. House later voted 224-198, with ten Democrats voting with Republicans, to censure Green.

Deddrick Wilmer, who sits on the Harris County MUD 248 Board of Directors, has also declared his candidacy for Green's seat.

What they're saying:

Guillén wrote on her account:

"After watching @RepAlGreen disrespect not only @POTUS last night, but our district, state and country, I believe it’s time for me to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen! It’s time to end the propaganda displayed by these politicians, and time to help support @POTUS and his amazing Admiration to Make America Great Again! Al Green I’m coming for your seat."

She also posted: "I’ve been contemplating the idea of running for office… Congresswoman Guillen? & if so, it will all be for you and because of you, sister. @vguillen_30," with a photo of a display of Vanessa's photo, boots, gun, helmet and dog tags, and one of Mayra and Vanessa together.

It does not appear that Green has publicly acknowledged Guillén's announcement.

What happened during Trump's March 4 address?

What we know:

Green was removed from the chamber during President Trump’s address to Congress.

As the president was speaking, Rep. Green stood up and was seen shouting at Trump. There were other shouts from the crowd as well.

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Trump said as he began his speech.

"You have no mandate," Green countered.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Green and other attendees to maintain decorum. However, Green continued to stand and shout. Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of "USA! USA!"

Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting "Get out!" and "Goodbye!" at the lawmaker. Green shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!" at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Who is Mayra Guillén?

The backstory:

Guillén is the sister of murdered Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos (then Fort Hood) in April 2020.

Following her sister's death, Guillén became an advocate for military service members and pushed for the passage of the "I Am Vanessa Guillén" Act, which was introduced on Capitol Hill in September 2020. The bill aimed to help military members report instances of sexual abuse or harassment without fear of retaliation along the chain of command.

The bill garnered bipartisan support and sponsors said it would help to reduce a victim's fear in coming forward. The Guillén family also met with Trump in 2020 to discuss the bill. Provisions of it were included in the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Joe Biden in Dec. 2021.

Guillén is also the president and founder of the Vanessa Guillén Foundation and serves as an immigration consultant for the Immigration 360 Law Group. She, along with her mother Gloria and sister Lupe, was also part of the 2022 Netflix documentary about her sister's life and the family's push for military reform.

Who is U.S. Rep. Al Green?

The backstory:

Green has served as a Democrat in the U.S. House for Texas's 9th Congressional District since 2005.

His district covers parts of Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, and Harris County, and includes parts of southwest Houston, Missouri City, Sugar Land, and Pearland. Green currently serves on two subcommittees, one on Financial Institutions and one on Oversight and Investigations, both under the Committee on Financial Services.

Before serving in Congress, Green was a Justice of the Peace in Harris County from 1977 to 2004, and is a lawyer with a degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Green has clashed with President Trump before, as he co-led the second attempt to impeach him during his first term in office. Several lawmakers were calling for his removal from office after the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Green has also made numerous attempts to impeach Trump beforehand and on Feb. 5, announced he would file new impeachment articles against Trump, this time concerning the president's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During that meeting, Trump said he wants the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. Green called the president's idea "ethnic cleansing."

What happened to Vanessa Guillén?

Timeline:

On April 22, 2020, 20-year-old Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillén was reported missing. She had been last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Guillén's car keys, barracks room key, ID card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day. Her sister Mayra said Guillén had texted her boyfriend the morning she disappeared that she was headed to work.

A month later, the search expanded to cover areas both on and off the base and included multiple agencies such as the Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County sheriff's offices, Texas DPS, Texas Game Wardens, the FBI and local area police departments.

On June 30, 2020, partial human remains were found in a shallow grave close to the Leon River in Bell County, which had been an area of interest in the search for Guillén. More remains were found the next day in another shallow grave.

A few days later, Natalie Khawam, the lawyer for Guillén's family, told FOX 7 Austin the Army had confirmed to the family that the remains belonged to Guillén.

Using DNA samples, the remains were identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, officials said.

Guillén was posthumously promoted to Specialist on July 1, 2020. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony and funeral on August 15, 2020.

Two suspects were identified by law enforcement in Guillén's death: Army Spc. Aaron Robinson and Cecily Aguilar.

Robinson died by suicide when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him after he had fled the base. Aguilar was arrested and later pled guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements and got the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.