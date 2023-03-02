Central Texas weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for CTX until 10 p.m.

Much of Central Texas is under a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms for Thursday, March 2, with the main concerns being damaging winds, lightning, and hail.

The following weather alerts have been issued in Central Texas:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Central Texas until 10 p.m. Counties include: Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee, Travis, Milam, Williamson and Fayette.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Milam County until 9:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bastrop County, Caldwell County, and Fayette County until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hays, Travis, Lee, Bastrop, and Williamson Counties until 8:45 p.m.

The day prior to these storms will be mostly cloudy, warm, and windy with gusts of 30 to 45 mph.

The storms will increase along a front this evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Skies will be clear by midnight, then cooling off in the 40s by Friday, March 3.

Power outages possible due to high wind, damaged trees

Austin Energy says with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 50 mph, trees that were damaged in last month's ice storm could cause power outages again if the limbs and branches connect with power lines.

Austin Energy says it's preparing crews to respond.

You can check for power outages in your area and report them at outagemap.austinenergy.com. You can also report outages by texting OUT to 287846 or by calling 512-322-9100.

What to do if you see a downed power line

Consider all wires energized and dangerous. Even de-energized lines may become energized at any time.

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines.

Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with a power line.

Never use any object to move a downed wire.

You can report a downed power line by calling 512-322-9100. Find more safety tips at austinenergy.com/outages/during-an-outage.

