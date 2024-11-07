2024 Presidential Election: How Central Texas counties voted compared to past elections

The Brief Unofficial results have Donald Trump winning Texas with 56% of the vote. Trump improved in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties over 2020. Trump won in Williamson County after losing it to Joe Biden in 2020.



Texas voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Unofficial results show Trump receiving 56% of the state's votes compared to Harris' 42% to win the state for the third consecutive election.

Trump's 2024 win is his largest. In 2020, he won Texas with 52% of the vote over Joe Biden's 46% and in 2016, Trump carried the state with 52.6% percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 43%.

In Central Texas, Trump reclaimed Williamson County and gained ground in Hays and Travis Counties.

Travis County

Harris won in Travis County with 68.62% of the votes.

Still, Trump was able to gain some ground in the Democratic stronghold county picking up three percent more votes compared to his 2020 showing. It was the president-elect's best showing in the county despite a smaller margin of victory for Clinton in 2016.

Williamson County

In Williamson County, Trump was able to retake the county from Democrats after Biden was able to flip the county in 2020.

Trump improved his performance by two percent, gathering just over half of the votes to win the county by three percent after losing by just over one percent in 2020.

Trump carried Williamson County by around 10 points in 2016.

Until 2020, Republican presidential candidates had won in Williamson County as far back as the 1992 presidential election.

Hays County

Trump also made up ground in Hays County where he lost to Joe Biden by 10 points in 2020.

He narrowed the margin to just over five percent against Harris.

In 2016, Trump won in Hays County by less than one percent.

Voter shifts statewide

No shift in voting patterns for Texas has been more drastic than the state's southern border. Almost the entirety of the southern tip of the state went to Clinton in 2016.

By 2020, however, the shift towards Republican victories was in motion.

Trump won in Zapata, Frio, Jim Wells, Val Verde, La Salle, Reeves and Kenedy counties in 2020, all flips from 2016.

The 2020 election showed massive movement in other counties that, while they remained Democratic wins, shifted towards Trump.

Zavala, Dimmit, Webb, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Maverick, Starr and Duval counties all remained Democratic wins for Biden in 2020.

READ MORE: How Trump won the Latino vote despite name calling, mass deportation threats

In 2024, only Jim Hogg, Dimmit, Brooks and Zavala remained as Democratic leaning counties.

Trump's win in Starr County on election night was historic in that no Republican had won in the county since 1896.