Expand / Collapse search

Donald Trump wins Texas, AP projects

By
Published  November 5, 2024 8:14pm CST
2024 Election
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Donald Trump secures 40 electoral votes from Texas.
    • Trump also won Texas in 2016 and 2020.
    • No Democratic presidential nominee has won Texas since 1976.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the state of Texas and its 40 electoral votes, according to a call from the Associated Press.

With 57% of the vote counted, Trump is leading Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with 53% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris's 44%.

Tuesday's victory marks the third time Trump has won the state of Texas.

RELATED: Full election results

He defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, garnering 52.5% of the votes.

In 2020, Trump defeated President Joe Biden in Texas, earning 52% of the vote to Biden's 46%.

Trump's victory in Texas is far from a surprise.

Polling leading up to the election showed Trump with a sizable lead over Harris.

No Democrat has won the state of Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

More Election Coverage

FOX 7 Austin takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.

The Source

  • Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.