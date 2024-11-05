Donald Trump wins Texas, AP projects

The Brief Donald Trump secures 40 electoral votes from Texas. Trump also won Texas in 2016 and 2020. No Democratic presidential nominee has won Texas since 1976.



Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the state of Texas and its 40 electoral votes, according to a call from the Associated Press.

With 57% of the vote counted, Trump is leading Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with 53% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris's 44%.

Tuesday's victory marks the third time Trump has won the state of Texas.

He defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, garnering 52.5% of the votes.

In 2020, Trump defeated President Joe Biden in Texas, earning 52% of the vote to Biden's 46%.

Trump's victory in Texas is far from a surprise.

Polling leading up to the election showed Trump with a sizable lead over Harris.

No Democrat has won the state of Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

