Donald Trump wins Texas, AP projects
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the state of Texas and its 40 electoral votes, according to a call from the Associated Press.
With 57% of the vote counted, Trump is leading Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with 53% of the vote compared to Kamala Harris's 44%.
Tuesday's victory marks the third time Trump has won the state of Texas.
He defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, garnering 52.5% of the votes.
In 2020, Trump defeated President Joe Biden in Texas, earning 52% of the vote to Biden's 46%.
Trump's victory in Texas is far from a surprise.
Polling leading up to the election showed Trump with a sizable lead over Harris.
No Democrat has won the state of Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
