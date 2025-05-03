Live Election Results: Central Texas mayoral races
Polls have closed, and election results are coming in for the May 3, 2025 election.
Voters weighed in on bond issues and leadership positions.
Several local cities held mayoral races.
Bastrop, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Llano, Burney, Blanco, Martindale and Schulenberg are among the communities voting for a new mayor.
See the results below.
Live Election Results: Mayoral races
The Source: Information in this article comes from local county election pages.