Live Election Results: Central Texas mayoral races

By
Published  May 3, 2025 6:21pm CDT
Election
FOX 7 Austin

Polls have closed, and election results are coming in for the May 3, 2025 election.

Voters weighed in on bond issues and leadership positions.

Several local cities held mayoral races.

Bastrop, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Llano, Burney, Blanco, Martindale and Schulenberg are among the communities voting for a new mayor.

See the results below.

Live Election Results: Mayoral races

