2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week nine
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
WEEK NINE SCORES
Thursday, October 21st
Hendrickson 28
Anderson 21
Cedar Park 37
Pflugerville 32
Crockett 40
Travis 44
San Marcos 49
Del Valle 35
Northeast 0
McCallum 42
Friday October 22nd
Akins 6
Westlake 55
Hays 52
Austin High 3
Lake Travis 52
Bowie 21
Cedar Ridge 26
McNeil 0
Round Rock 49
Stony Point 7
Westwood 3
Vandegrift 70
Hutto 31
Vista Ridge 7
Medina Valley 21
Lockhart 20
Austin Navarro 0
Marble Falls 76
Bastrop 17
Connally 15
Glenn 54
Cedar Creek 14
Rouse 38
East View 21
Brenham 45
Elgin 13
Dripping Springs 52
SA Harlandale 14
Johnson 14
Seguin 0
SA McCollum 43
Lehman 13
Georgetown 51
Leander 13
Weiss 44
Manor 19
Jarrell 29
Waco Connally 73
Achieve
Manor New Tech
Geronimo Navarro 0
Wimberley 27
Taylor 21
Burnet 35
Fredericksburg 31
Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Smithville 30
Giddings 17
LaGrange 34
Gonzales 0
Lampasas 42
LBJ 88
Llano 35
Blanco 0
Lexington 47
Florence 10
Comfort 20
Lago Vista 66
Rockdale 14
LR-Academy 21
Johnson City 21
Mason 26
Bartlett 8
Snook 56
Granger 22
Burton 28
Thorndale 35
Thrall 42
LASA 0
Lake Belton 58
BCHEA
Wilco
CC JP II
Brentwood
Boerne Geneva
St Michaels
Hill Country
RR Christian
RR Concordia
MF Faith
SM Academy
Veritas
SM Hill Country
Atonement
St Anthony
Hyde Park
St Joseph
Regents
TSD
OLH
Bastrop Tribe
NYOS
___
