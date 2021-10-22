Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week nine

By Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK NINE SCORES

Thursday, October 21st

Hendrickson 28
Anderson 21

Cedar Park 37
Pflugerville 32

Crockett 40
Travis 44

San Marcos 49
Del Valle 35

Northeast 0
McCallum 42

Friday October 22nd

Akins 6
Westlake 55

Hays 52
Austin High 3

Lake Travis 52
Bowie 21

Cedar Ridge 26
McNeil 0

Round Rock 49
Stony Point 7

Westwood 3
Vandegrift 70

Hutto 31
Vista Ridge 7

Medina Valley 21
Lockhart 20

Austin Navarro 0
Marble Falls 76

Bastrop 17
Connally 15

Glenn 54
Cedar Creek 14

Rouse 38
East View 21

Brenham 45
Elgin 13

Dripping Springs 52
SA Harlandale 14

Johnson 14
Seguin 0

SA McCollum 43
Lehman 13

Georgetown 51
Leander 13

Weiss 44
Manor 19

Jarrell 29
Waco Connally 73

Achieve
Manor New Tech

Geronimo Navarro 0
Wimberley 27

Taylor 21
Burnet 35

Fredericksburg 31
Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Smithville 30
Giddings 17

LaGrange 34
Gonzales 0

Lampasas 42
LBJ 88

Llano 35
Blanco 0

Lexington 47
Florence 10

Comfort 20
Lago Vista 66

Rockdale 14
LR-Academy 21

Johnson City 21
Mason 26

Bartlett 8
Snook 56

Granger 22
Burton 28

Thorndale 35
Thrall 42

LASA 0
Lake Belton 58

BCHEA
Wilco

CC JP II
Brentwood

Boerne Geneva
St Michaels

Hill Country
RR Christian

RR Concordia
MF Faith

SM Academy
Veritas

SM Hill Country
Atonement

St Anthony
Hyde Park

St Joseph
Regents

TSD
OLH

Bastrop Tribe
NYOS  

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eight
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week seven
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week six
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week five
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week four
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week three
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter