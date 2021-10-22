2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week nine

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK NINE SCORES

Thursday, October 21st

Hendrickson 28

Anderson 21



Cedar Park 37

Pflugerville 32



Crockett 40

Travis 44



San Marcos 49

Del Valle 35



Northeast 0

McCallum 42

Friday October 22nd



Akins 6

Westlake 55



Hays 52

Austin High 3



Lake Travis 52

Bowie 21



Cedar Ridge 26

McNeil 0



Round Rock 49

Stony Point 7



Westwood 3

Vandegrift 70



Hutto 31

Vista Ridge 7



Medina Valley 21

Lockhart 20



Austin Navarro 0

Marble Falls 76



Bastrop 17

Connally 15



Glenn 54

Cedar Creek 14



Rouse 38

East View 21



Brenham 45

Elgin 13



Dripping Springs 52

SA Harlandale 14



Johnson 14

Seguin 0



SA McCollum 43

Lehman 13



Georgetown 51

Leander 13



Weiss 44

Manor 19



Jarrell 29

Waco Connally 73



Achieve

Manor New Tech



Geronimo Navarro 0

Wimberley 27



Taylor 21

Burnet 35



Fredericksburg 31

Fischer Canyon Lake 28



Smithville 30

Giddings 17



LaGrange 34

Gonzales 0



Lampasas 42

LBJ 88



Llano 35

Blanco 0



Lexington 47

Florence 10



Comfort 20

Lago Vista 66



Rockdale 14

LR-Academy 21



Johnson City 21

Mason 26



Bartlett 8

Snook 56



Granger 22

Burton 28



Thorndale 35

Thrall 42



LASA 0

Lake Belton 58



BCHEA

Wilco



CC JP II

Brentwood



Boerne Geneva

St Michaels



Hill Country

RR Christian



RR Concordia

MF Faith



SM Academy

Veritas



SM Hill Country

Atonement



St Anthony

Hyde Park



St Joseph

Regents



TSD

OLH



Bastrop Tribe

NYOS

