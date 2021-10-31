2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week ten
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.
WEEK TEN SCORES
Thursday October 28th
Manor 49
Anderson 21
East View 45
Connally 14
Liberty Hill 67
Austin Navarro 7
Manor New Tech 48
YMLA 21
Vista Ridge 7
Round Rock 50
Seguin 35
Lehman 10
Friday October 29th
Akins 7
Lake Travis 56
Westlake 77
Austin High 3
Bowie 42
San Marcos 0
Del Valle 54
Hays 76
Vandegrift 49
Hutto 9
McNeil 21
Stony Point 19
Cedar Ridge 46
Westwood 14
Lockhart 35
SA Alamo Heights 49
Crockett 0
McCallum 56
Marble Falls 49
Northeast 0
Elgin 23
Bastrop 38
Cedar Creek 6
Brenham 58
Rouse 24
Glenn 21
Johnson 7
Dripping Springs 52
Weiss 34
Cedar Park 20
Pflugerville 35
Georgetown 62
Leander 21
Hendrickson 28
Jarrell 14
Salado 77
Geronimo Navarro 88
Achieve 0
LBJ 45
Burnet 3
Fredericksburg 41
Taylor 16
Giddings 14
LaGrange 27
Fischer Canyon Lake 21
Lampasas 17
Smithville 25
Cuero 53
Blanco 40
Comfort 7
Florence 10
Riesel 49
Buffalo 41
Lexington 59
Luling 2
Llano 43
Troy 31
Rockdale 33
Center Point 0
Johnson City 47
Mason 51
Brackett 0
Somerville 50
Bartlett 6
Flatonia 46
Weimar 7
Snook 14
Granger 21
Thorndale 14
Hearne 21
Thrall 52
Moody 20
Hyde Park 26
St Joseph 61
Brentwood 48
Boerne Geneva 31
Feast SA 6
St Stephens 41
MF Faith 64
Hill Country 6
Regents 45
CC JP II 6
RR Christian 7
Veritas 78
Savio 7
TMI 34
SM Academy 68
Holy Trinity 22
SM Hill Country 12
Bracken 69
St Michaels 70
St Anthony 19
TSD 46
Castle Hills 22
