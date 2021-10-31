Expand / Collapse search

2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week ten

Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK TEN SCORES

Thursday October 28th

Manor 49
Anderson 21

East View 45
Connally 14

Liberty Hill 67
Austin Navarro 7

Manor New Tech 48
YMLA 21

Vista Ridge 7
Round Rock 50

Seguin 35
Lehman 10

Friday October 29th

Akins 7
Lake Travis 56

Westlake 77
Austin High 3

Bowie 42
San Marcos 0

Del Valle 54
Hays 76

Vandegrift 49
Hutto 9

McNeil 21
Stony Point 19

Cedar Ridge 46
Westwood 14

Lockhart 35
SA Alamo Heights 49

Crockett 0
McCallum 56

Marble Falls 49
Northeast 0

Elgin 23
Bastrop 38

Cedar Creek 6
Brenham 58

Rouse 24
Glenn 21

Johnson 7
Dripping Springs 52

Weiss 34
Cedar Park 20

Pflugerville 35
Georgetown 62

Leander 21
Hendrickson 28

Jarrell 14
Salado 77

Geronimo Navarro 88
Achieve 0

LBJ 45
Burnet 3

Fredericksburg 41
Taylor 16

Giddings 14
LaGrange 27

Fischer Canyon Lake 21
Lampasas 17

Smithville 25
Cuero 53

Blanco 40
Comfort 7

Florence 10
Riesel 49

Buffalo 41
Lexington 59

Luling 2
Llano 43

Troy 31
Rockdale 33

Center Point 0
Johnson City 47

Mason 51
Brackett 0

Somerville 50
Bartlett 6

Flatonia 46
Weimar 7

Snook 14
Granger 21

Thorndale 14
Hearne 21

Thrall 52
Moody 20

Hyde Park 26
St Joseph 61

Brentwood 48
Boerne Geneva 31

Feast SA 6
St Stephens 41

MF Faith 64
Hill Country 6

Regents 45
CC JP II 6

RR Christian 7
Veritas 78

Savio 7
TMI 34

SM Academy 68
Holy Trinity 22

SM Hill Country 12
Bracken 69

St Michaels 70
St Anthony 19

TSD 46
Castle Hills 22

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week nine
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week eight
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week seven
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week six
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week five
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week four
2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week three
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter