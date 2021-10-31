2021 - 2022 Texas high school football rankings, scores: Week ten

Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season.

WEEK TEN SCORES

Thursday October 28th

Manor 49

Anderson 21

East View 45

Connally 14

Liberty Hill 67

Austin Navarro 7

Manor New Tech 48

YMLA 21

Vista Ridge 7

Round Rock 50

Seguin 35

Lehman 10

Friday October 29th

Akins 7

Lake Travis 56

Westlake 77

Austin High 3

Bowie 42

San Marcos 0

Del Valle 54

Hays 76

Vandegrift 49

Hutto 9

McNeil 21

Stony Point 19

Cedar Ridge 46

Westwood 14

Lockhart 35

SA Alamo Heights 49

Crockett 0

McCallum 56

Marble Falls 49

Northeast 0

Elgin 23

Bastrop 38

Cedar Creek 6

Brenham 58

Rouse 24

Glenn 21

Johnson 7

Dripping Springs 52

Weiss 34

Cedar Park 20

Pflugerville 35

Georgetown 62

Leander 21

Hendrickson 28

Jarrell 14

Salado 77

Geronimo Navarro 88

Achieve 0

LBJ 45

Burnet 3

Fredericksburg 41

Taylor 16

Giddings 14

LaGrange 27

Fischer Canyon Lake 21

Lampasas 17

Smithville 25

Cuero 53

Blanco 40

Comfort 7

Florence 10

Riesel 49

Buffalo 41

Lexington 59

Luling 2

Llano 43

Troy 31

Rockdale 33

Center Point 0

Johnson City 47

Mason 51

Brackett 0

Somerville 50

Bartlett 6

Flatonia 46

Weimar 7

Snook 14

Granger 21

Thorndale 14

Hearne 21

Thrall 52

Moody 20

Hyde Park 26

St Joseph 61

Brentwood 48

Boerne Geneva 31

Feast SA 6

St Stephens 41

MF Faith 64

Hill Country 6

Regents 45

CC JP II 6

RR Christian 7

Veritas 78

Savio 7

TMI 34

SM Academy 68

Holy Trinity 22

SM Hill Country 12

Bracken 69

St Michaels 70

St Anthony 19

TSD 46

Castle Hills 22

