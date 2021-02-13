AFD shares video of close call with crew out on icy road

The Austin Fire Department is warning drivers to stay off the roads as severe winter weather impacts Central Texas this weekend and into early next week.

AFD shared a video Saturday taken from one of their crews who was helping block an unnamed road with another crew.

"Here’s 1 example of what our crews are dealing w/in #ATX: this "close call" of the C-shift crew from E32 who were helping block the road for E11," AFD wrote on Twitter. "This was just 1 of our 152 calls for service b/t 10 p.m. 2/12 - 10 a.m. 2/13; 78 of those were for collisions. Pls stay home!"

State officials echoed these sentiments in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: A look back at the past times the Arctic came to Texas

Four models depict predictions for future snowfall across Central Texas over the next 48 hours. (Chelsea Andrews)

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter Saturday will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

RELATED: Texas road crews continue to monitor driving conditions

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

Austin Water has shared tips for preparing pipes and preventing property damage during freezing weather and Austin Energy is working on power outages across the area. CapMetro says it has enacted agency-wide preparations to help keep riders and employees safe while also providing transportation services.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.