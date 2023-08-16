APA! agrees to take additional dogs to ease overcrowding at Austin Animal Center

Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) will soon be getting up to 18 more dogs, as part of a new partnership with the Austin Animal Center (AAC) to help ease overcrowding.

"We are hopeful that these dogs will find foster and adoptive homes quickly," says Neil Hay, Senior Director of Operations at Austin Pets Alive!. "As part of the new agreement APA! will be helping ACC by boarding between 15 - 30 medium/large dogs through our foster network. This agreement is in addition to the 125 -250 dogs and cats APA takes in each month, on average."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Farley. Credit: Austin Animal Center

APA! says AAC has been seeing an increase in canine distemper cases, increasing the need for new fosters to prevent the virus from spreading.

All of the dogs that APA! will be receiving are considered "ready-to-adopt" healthy dogs.

APA! says it will send an email to its foster network about available dogs as it receives them. To get on the foster list, visit austinpetsalive.org/foster or email matchmaker@austinpetsalive.org. It typically takes about 24 hours to be approved.

To adopt these dogs or another pet, visit APA’s website at https://www.austinpetsalive.org/adopt/dogs or visit AAC’s website at www.austintexas.gov/austin-animal-center.