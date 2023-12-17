Austin airport issuing travel advisory ahead of holiday travel weekend

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is issuing a travel advisory ahead of a big holiday travel week. Nearly 25,000 passengers are expected at the airport on Monday morning alone.

"Our peak times have been happening very early in the morning, so you can arrive at the airport at 5 a.m. and just have the terminal full," said ABIA public information specialist Elizabeth Ferrer.

The travel advisory set for Monday morning is one of many the airport plans to announce during the holiday season.

"Because it is the holiday season and because it is the holiday weekend, we are expecting the influx of travelers to be nontraditional travelers. Those are the people that are not business travelers who do not usually use the airport," Ferrer said.

ABIA asks passengers to be at the airport two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights, and to also prepare for any traffic delays.

"There could be traffic, there could also be a traffic accident," Ferrer said. "We have seen that happen in the last few days and the last few months where 71 has had some fatality accidents that has closed 71. That significantly impacts how you get in or out of our airport."

The airport also suggests using a rideshare option or making parking reservations with the new online parking reservation system.

"We are able to reserve the blue and red garages. There are more spaces available for the reservation system and also for the economy surface lots," Ferrer said. "We are recommending that you allow for plenty of time to get from wherever you park or from your rideshare area to the gate that you are going to be departing from."

It is also recommended to create a travel checklist and follow luggage guidelines for checked bags and carry-ons.

According to ABIA, it has intercepted more firearms than any other airport in the country.

"Firearms can be legally transported on a plane if they are checked in your checked bags, you register it with the airline, and it is put in a locked box unloaded."

The airport is on track to service an estimated 22 million passengers for the year of 2023.