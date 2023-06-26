Austin city leaders to provide update on dangerous heat

As the triple-digit heat continues, the City of Austin wants to make sure everyone is taking precautions to stay safe.

City leaders are holding a news conference today at 10 a.m. to share important health and safety information, encourage energy conservation, and share efforts to help residents stay safe and cool. We will bring it to you live on fox7austin.com.

Speakers will include Mayor Kirk Watson, Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Director Ken Snipes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Austin Public Health (APH) Director Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin Energy Interim General Manager Stuart Reilly, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Assistant Chief Wesley Hopkins.