Austin restaurants will no longer require proof of vaccination

Two Austin restaurants, under the same ownership, will no longer require indoor diners to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Monday, Launderette and Fresa’s announced they would require customers who wished to eat inside to show a vaccine card, but both restaurants reversed course after being contacted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

On social media sites, Fresa’s and Launderette updated their plans, writing in part, "…we received word… that we are not allowed by law… to ask for proof of vaccination when dining."

Senate Bill 968 prohibits a Texas business from requiring customers to provide documentation proving vaccination to enter or receive services. A violation could result in removal of a grant or contract with the state. In this case, their liquor license was at stake.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said they contacted business owners, not to penalize, but to educate them about the law. In a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin, TABC writes in part:

"While the agency has not taken formal action against any businesses to date, we have requested to meet with representatives of businesses where potential noncompliance could be taking place."

Thursday, in response to the situation, Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted, "So now a private business can't protect its employees and customers? … Governor Abbott don’t mess with Texas businesses."

However, at least one customer at Fresa’s said she appreciated the state stepping in. "I mean, I think it’s each individual‘s choice. I don’t think the company should tell you what you can and cannot do," said Laura Hicks, who visited the restaurant Thursday.

Customers dining inside Fresa’s or Launderette are still required to wear a mask until they are seated. Those sitting outside are able to go mask free.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Could more Austin events be put on hold because of COVID-19?

Paramount Theatre to require proof of vaccination for patrons

Waterloo Greenway opening day celebrations postponed due to COVID

Austin Pride postpones parade, street party due to COVID-19

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter