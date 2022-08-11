Bastrop County wildfire: Pine Pond Fire 10% contained

Fire operations continue as crews work to contain a wildfire in Bastrop County.

The Pine Pond Fire has burned an estimated 320 acres and, as of the last update from the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management at 12:15 a.m. on August 12, it is about 10% contained.

Bastrop County OEM says that dozers will continue to construct containment lines and firefighters will continue to patrol and fight the fire.

There is no reported loss of injuries or loss of any structures.

WILDFIRE EVACUATIONS

A strong and rapid wind shift caused erratic fire behavior and the fire made a push. That forced officials to issue an evacuation order for some residents.

Residents who were evacuated are now allowed to return home. Officials urge people to enter the area by driving on Park Road 1C and then turning on to Old Antioch Road.

Law enforcement will only allow people who reside in the area to enter at this time in order to reduce the amount of traffic on the roads and ensure the safety of firefighters in the area.

The Fire Chief had ordered the evacuation of the following locations: Rolling Pines Drive, East Broken Tree Lane, 105 Turkey Trot Lane 125 Turkey Trot Lane, 135 Turkey Trot Lane, 115 Turkey Roost, 231 Old Antioch, 280 Old Antioch, 281 Old Antioch, 297 Old Antioch, and 315 Old Antioch.

Residences located on Agget Road and Tall Pines Road were able to return home earlier.

Officials note that In the unanticipated event that the weather drastically changes from the current forecast or a change in the anticipated fire behavior; a future evacuation may still be necessary.

Residents evacuating should call 512-521-3001 if they need assistance with lodging or livestock.

