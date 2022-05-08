Boil water notice issued for Fort Hood following power outage at treatment plant

Fort Hood officials are asking on-post residents to boil their water for drinking and cooking as well as continue to conserve water by limiting laundry, washing cars and watering lawns until further notice.

The water plant, Water Conditioning and Purification District 1, that provides water to the entire Central Texas region lost power Sunday, May 8. It is expected that power will be restored by early evening, says Fort Hood.

Officials are requiring all water users to boil water until the system is recharged and lab samples indicate the water is safe to drink as a precaution. It is anticipated the test results may not be available until May 10, says the post.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The notice covers all of South Fort Hood and the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The notice does not apply to North Fort Hood, which receives its water supply from another source.