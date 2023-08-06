1-acre brush fire under control in Lake Travis

Fire crews in Lake Travis took on a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue reported crews were responding to the one-acre fire in the 5000 block of Hudson Bend Road.

The fire was reported around 12:46 p.m. and was under control within minutes.

Crews remained on scene to extinguish any remaining embers, hot spots or small fires in order to keep the flames from rekindling and spreading again.

It is currently unknown what sparked the fire.

A burn ban is currently in effect in Travis County and is set to expire on Aug. 17.

The burn ban was deemed necessary due to lack of rain, low humidity and extremely hot temperatures, all of which increase the risk of fires, said County Fire Marshal Tony Calloway in June.

The ban on outdoor burning does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with questions about the burn ban can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.