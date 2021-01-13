CapMetro suspends UT Shuttle service until at least February 1

Capital Metro is temporarily suspending UT Shuttle service until at least February due to the University of Texas at Austin moving classes online through January.

UT Austin recently announced that all its undergraduate hybrid classes will be held online through the end of January, with some exceptions, due to COVID-19.

All undergraduate hybrid courses, except in pharmacy and nursing, will be held online as part of an effort to keep the UT community safe as students return to Austin, according to a letter to students issued Jan. 8.

CapMetro says that the UT Shuttle service will be suspending until Feb. 1, but anyone with a valid UT ID, including faculty, staff, and students, can still ride free on all CapMetro services. Customers can also use the Trip Planner to find replacement service for any UT Shuttle route.

Customers can sign up for MetroAlerts or click here for more information on the UT Shuttles.

