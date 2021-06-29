Cedar Park man convicted of impersonating FBI agent in 2019

A Cedar Park man has been convicted by a federal jury for impersonating an FBI agent in 2019.

52-year-old Johnathan Jefferson Ferris was convicted Monday on two counts of impersonating a federal agent.

The US Attorney's Office says that evidence presented during the trial revealed that on multiple occasions in July and August in 2019, Ferris entered a Temple pharmacy looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for fentanyl patches.

Ferris had always identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on a temporary assignment. Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the fentanyl prescriptions, says the US Attorney's Office.

Fentanyl, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. It is also a Schedule II prescription drug, and it is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery.

Ferris faces up to three years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

