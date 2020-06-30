Central Texas Food Bank announces July schedule for drive-thru food distribution

On four days in July, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food in the Austin area to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive (actual contents may vary depending on availability):

One box of assorted produce

1-2 gallons of milk

One protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

And/or an emergency box of shelf-stable items, as available

Due to COVID-19, pickup will only be available to those with cars and no walk-ups will be allowed. Anyone coming to pick up food is asked to make appropriate space in their trunk before arriving.

RELATED: Central Texas Food Bank needs helping hand due to increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

"We also ask that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since our resources are stretched to the limit," says the food bank.

Advertisement

Food will be distributed at the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 9 from 8-11 a.m.: Nelson Field on Berkman Drive in Austin

Thursday, July 16 from 8-11 a.m.: Toney Burger Stadium on Jones Road in Austin

Thursday, July 23 from 8-11 a.m.: Del Valle High School on Ross Road in Del Valle

Saturday, July 25 from 8-11 a.m.: Nelson Field on Berkman Drive in Austin

The Food Bank says it also needs volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the Food Bank’s website, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. Those wishing to sign up for this role are asked to email the food bank.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

For the latest information on getting help, click here, then click on “Find Food Now”. Those seeking assistance are advised to call ahead to confirm the sites' hours of operation since things are changing rapidly.

The Food Bank is also asking for monetary donations due to the strain caused by the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.