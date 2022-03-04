City looking for community input to strengthen civil rights in Austin

The City of Austin is asking for community input to strengthen civil rights and build a "stronger, more inclusive community" within Austin.

The city says its Office of Civil Rights will be hosting a series of virtual community conversations to hear input on a range of topics such as:

CROWN Act protections against natural hair discrimination

tenants’ rights to organize

eviction protections to help prevent homelessness

wage theft protections for vulnerable workers

rise in hate crimes against communities of color

The office is holding online meetings on:

Sunday, March 6 from 4-5:40 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 from 6-7:40 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 from 2-3:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 12 from 6-7:40 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 from 6-7:40 p.m.

The city says that the purpose of the meetings is share and gather information to "ensure everyone feels protected in their space and understands what City resources are available to them".

Residents can click here to register for the meetings and provide feedback, suggestions and comments.

