Dale Dudley returns with new podcast, 'The Dale Dudley Show'

For nearly 40 years, Dale Dudley's witty personality has touched the hearts of those who tuned in "The Dudley and Bob Show" on KLBJ radio.

On Jan. 4, 2022 Dudley went on Facebook announcing he was fired.

Scott Gilmore with KLBJ released a statement saying they appreciate the years Dudley was on the show and that Dudley was not fired, however, "it’s just time for the station to try something a little different and Dale’s contract was not renewed."

After a year of silence, Dudley returns on his new podcast called "The Dale Dudley Show."

"But everywhere I go, somebody goes, ‘when are you going to do a podcast? What do you do?’" says Dale Dudley, former radio host.

For those who would tune in to "The Dudley and Bob Show" knew Dale was very candid about his personal life.

"Even if you didn't like me on the radio, it's entertaining to hear me go through all the sufferings I went through for those months," says Dudley.

Dudley openly talks about his battle with depression and what he does to improve his mental health.

"The way I've gotten better is without the help of medication, is reading a lot, reading a lot of books about what causes these sorts of things," says Dudley.

Dudley says the reason why he started his podcast is to get people to laugh, but it soon turned to letting people know who also experience anxiety and depression they're not alone.

"It turned into if you're out there to struggle, then you can make it. If I can, a very weak-minded man. If I can make it, you can make it," says Dudley.

Episode one of The Dale Dudley Show is already on Apple Podcast and Spotify.