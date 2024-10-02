New details released in death of man pulled from Lady Bird Lake

The Austin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a man who went into the water at Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface over the weekend.

APD says the man's death is not being investigated as a homicide.

On Sept. 29 at around 2:16 p.m., Austin 911 received a report about a man in the 500 block of West Cesar Chavez Street who was screaming and yelling and then crawling on the bank and rolling into the water.

The caller also said he could hear the man screaming while swimming and punching the air, until he went underwater and didn't resurface.

Austin fire and ATCEMS crews responded and were able to locate and pull the man out of the water. AFD and ATCEMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but the man later died.

A witness interviewed by police said he saw the man screaming, punching trees and foaming at the mouth while walking on the hike and bike trail. The witness reported seeing the man entering the water between the trail and West Cesar Chavez Street, where he began swimming and continued to scream and punch before he went underwater.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477.