Deep Eddy Pool reopens following well pump repairs
AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool is now open again.
The pool reopened on Thursday, Jan. 13 after mechanical repairs to the well pump were completed. Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, and Springwoods pools are also open.
Deep Eddy Pool has been experiencing closures since October.
The pool schedule is as follows:
Deep Eddy Pool
401 Deep Eddy Ave.
- Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lap swimming only, the shallow side is closed.
- Deep Eddy closes the first Tuesday of every month.
Barton Springs Pool
2201 Barton Springs Rd.
- Daily 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Closes Thursdays at 9 a.m. for cleaning and reopens at 7 p.m.
Bartholomew Pool
1800 East 51st St.
- Monday through Friday: 12:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Big Stacy Pool
700 E. Live Oak St.
- Monday through Friday: 6 am to 8 pm
- Saturday and Sunday: 12 pm to 7 pm
Springwoods Pool
13320 Lyndhurst St.
- Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
