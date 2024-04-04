Hays County deputies cleared in deadly Buda officer-involved shooting

A Hays County grand jury has declined to indict two deputies in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting in Buda in January.

After considering the evidence, the grand jury determined that the shooting of 35-year-old Kenny Lee Estrada was justified under Texas law, says the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office.

On Jan. 5 just before 8 a.m., sheriff's deputies were sent to a home on Hunter Creek Cove in Buda where multiple 911 calls reported that an armed man was forcefully attempting to kick in the front door.

The caller said it was their daughter's ex-boyfriend, and he was armed with two knives. Doorbell camera footage showed Estrada repeatedly kicking the door and threatening to kill the people inside, says the DA's office. He had also reportedly sent his ex threatening text messages.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:12 a.m., and when they exited their vehicles, Estrada approached them with a large knife in each hand. Deputies repeatedly instructed him to stop and drop the weapons, but officials say he did not comply.

Two deputies opened fire, hitting Estrada and despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The incident was captured on in-car video and body-worn cameras, as well as surveillance video from multiple residences in the cul-de-sac, says the DA's office.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of detectives from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Estrada was charged with seven felonies in the past and had a lengthy arrest record that included assault, multiple DWIs and drug charges.

The ex-girlfriend had been the victim in at least one of his prior cases and said that Estrada was sometimes violent when he was intoxicated, says the DA's office.