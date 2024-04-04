Deputy shoots, kills man at Community First! Village

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Community First! Village in East Travis County.

On Wednesday, just after 9:30 p.m., Travis County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to a welfare check call when they say they saw a man who was "acting very erratically."

As they tried to deescalate the situation, deputies say they saw a gun.

One deputy fired his weapon at the man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

The deputy who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave.

The Community First! Village is a 51-acre master-planned community that is home to more than 350 formerly homeless people.