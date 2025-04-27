Baker holding online cake auction to help family of Georgetown firefighter killed in crash
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A small business owner is helping the family of a Georgetown firefighter who died earlier this month by doing what she does best: baking cakes.
What we know:
Amanda Richardson of Jarrell heard about the tragedy and wanted to help. Her husband is also a firefighter.
Richardson, a baker who owns Dragonfly Sweet Dreams, has organized a cake auction on Facebook to raise money for the family of 33-year-old Kurt Lentz, who was killed earlier this month in a crash.
Amanda Richardson, owner of Dragonfly Sweet Dreams (Dragonfly Sweet Dreams)
What they're saying:
"You never know when you could get that call," said Richardson. "The way I see it, firefighter families, we have to stick together. And so this is my way of doing what I can to help her and her baby with whatever expenses may come up in the future."
What you can do:
People can bid on one of her signature cakes, and Richardson says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Lentz's family.
German Chocolate (Dragonfly Sweet Dreams )
As of Sunday night, the bidding is up to $1,000. To bid, visit Dragonfly Sweet Dreams' Facebook page.
The Georgetown Association of Professional Firefighters (GAPFF) has also started a special donation fund to assist the family. All funds will go directly to the family.
To donate, click here.
The backstory:
Lentz was killed on April 11 after a crash on SH 29 west of Wolf Ranch Parkway involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Lentz, was taken to a local hospital but he later died from his injuries.
Kurt Lentz. Photo courtesy: Georgetown Fire Department
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Off-duty Georgetown firefighter killed in crash identified
Lentz leaves behind a wife and a young baby.
Lentz previously worked as a firefighter for Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 7 and joined the Georgetown Fire Department in August 2019.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Dragonfly Sweet Dreams, reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Lauren Rangel and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin.