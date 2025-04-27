Baker holding online cake auction to help family of Georgetown firefighter killed in crash

The Brief A local baker is holding an online cake auction to help the family of a Georgetown firefighter Amanda Richardson of Dragonfly Sweet Dreams is holding the auction on Facebook Kurt Lentz died from his injuries after a crash between his motorcycle and another vehicle earlier this month



A small business owner is helping the family of a Georgetown firefighter who died earlier this month by doing what she does best: baking cakes.

What we know:

Amanda Richardson of Jarrell heard about the tragedy and wanted to help. Her husband is also a firefighter.

Richardson, a baker who owns Dragonfly Sweet Dreams, has organized a cake auction on Facebook to raise money for the family of 33-year-old Kurt Lentz, who was killed earlier this month in a crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amanda Richardson, owner of Dragonfly Sweet Dreams (Dragonfly Sweet Dreams)

What they're saying:

"You never know when you could get that call," said Richardson. "The way I see it, firefighter families, we have to stick together. And so this is my way of doing what I can to help her and her baby with whatever expenses may come up in the future."

What you can do:

People can bid on one of her signature cakes, and Richardson says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Lentz's family.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ German Chocolate (Dragonfly Sweet Dreams )

As of Sunday night, the bidding is up to $1,000. To bid, visit Dragonfly Sweet Dreams' Facebook page.

The Georgetown Association of Professional Firefighters (GAPFF) has also started a special donation fund to assist the family. All funds will go directly to the family.

To donate, click here.

The backstory:

Lentz was killed on April 11 after a crash on SH 29 west of Wolf Ranch Parkway involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Lentz, was taken to a local hospital but he later died from his injuries.

Kurt Lentz. Photo courtesy: Georgetown Fire Department

Lentz leaves behind a wife and a young baby.

Lentz previously worked as a firefighter for Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 7 and joined the Georgetown Fire Department in August 2019.