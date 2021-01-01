Elected officials to be sworn in during ceremony in Williamson County

A ceremony is being held outside the Williamson County Historic Courthouse in Georgetown to swear in newly elected officials. Among those being sworn in is Mike Gleason, who recently unseated Robert Chody as the sheriff of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. If there is inclement weather, private ceremonies will be held inside the courthouse with social distancing protocols in place. FOX 7 Austin will carry the ceremony live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

Mike Gleason beat Chody with 56 percent of the vote to Chody's 44 percent. Chody, who is under indictment related to the in-custody death of Javier Ambler, lost by 33,242 votes. Despite this, Chody has announced a lawsuit alleging election fraud in the November election.

As part of the lawsuit, Chody is seeking monetary relief of $100,000 or less and for the court to declare the "true outcome of the contested election" or if the contested election results cannot be ascertained, declare the election void and order "Williamson County Elections Department to conduct and administer a new election according to Texas election laws."

