New low-cost veterinary dental, surgical center to open in Austin

Austin will soon be home to the nation's first low-cast veterinary dental and surgical center, thanks to a partnership between Emancipet and PetSmart.

Emancipet says its new Dental and Surgical Center will open in April. The center will offer low-cost dental and surgical services, such as soft tissue surgeries, dental cleanings and extractions.

The center will also offer other surgical procedures including mass removals to remove certain forms of malignant cancer, wound repairs and treatment of other medical issues that need surgical intervention.

Once the center is open, Emancipet anticipates it will provide up to 4,000 low-cost dentals and 3,600 low-cost soft tissue surgeries a year. These services are currently offered at its Norwood Park Clinic, which has a limited space and capacity.

Emancipet estimates that the new center will be able to treat twice as many patients in one year than it has treated in the last five years at the Norwood Park Clinic combined.

The center will create 15 jobs for veterinarians and trained veterinary technicians.

The center has been made possible thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities.

Emancipet is not yet taking appointments for the new Dental and Surgical Center and will make an announcement on its website and social media when bookings become available.