Flag outside Austin home frozen solid

A flag outside of a home in Austin was frozen solid after freezing temperatures hit the area.

Footage shared to Facebook by Priscilla Fletcher on Thursday Feb. 11 shows the frozen Stars and Stripes staying perfectly still as nearby trees and shrubbery are ruffled by a breeze.

The post reads, "But the flag was still there... O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave....O'er the land when frozen!?!"

Conditions Thursday were just a preview of what's to come throughout the weekend in Austin. Arctic air and three more winter storms are coming to town in the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter Saturday will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week

