Giddings ISD to move back to in-person learning in the spring

Students at Giddings ISD are moving back to in-person learning.

This comes as the district says nearly 90 percent of remote learners are failing more than one class.

Superintendent Roger Dees says there's a number of reasons students will be back on campus come the spring.

Those include low positivity rates and the lack of evidence of classroom spread. Also, rapid testing is now available for students and staff.

However, there are some exceptions. Those who test positive or have exposure will learn at home. Students with learning accommodations and with a note from their doctor will also continue remote learning.

