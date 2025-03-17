Fire in Gillespie County, south of Harper, prompts evacuations

The Brief Another fire in Gillespie County has prompted evacuations. Residents are being evacuated in the area of Duderstadt Road, which is south of Harper and west of Fredericksburg.



Evacuations are underway due to a fire in Gillespie County south of Harper.

What we know:

The county's 911 communications center says a fire is burning off I-10 going north in the area of Duderstadt Road.

This is south of Harper and west of Fredericksburg.

Evacuations are taking place now for Duderstadt Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy: Gillespie County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Anyone north of I-10 or Duderstadt Road should prepare to evacuate.

Those in the area of Thrill Hill may need to evacuate also, says the county's 911 center.

Big picture view:

This is the second fire in Gillespie County in the last couple of days.

The Crabapple Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres east of Fredericksburg. At last update, the fire is over halfway contained. Multiple structures have been lost, according to officials.

One firefighter was injured after a tree limb fell on the first responder. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital and has been released.

Red Flag Warning, Disaster Declaration

Dig deeper:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday with south winds expected 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph and low humidity between 10-20 percent, and as low as 9 percent.

The National Weather Service says that gusty south winds and dry air are resulting in critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 and I-37 corridors.

Texans are urged to avoid outdoor burning, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

Gillespie County has also issued a disaster declaration and an order restricting outdoor burning.

The order also says that all outdoor "hot work," such as welding or cutting with a torch, should be avoided if at all possible, and any necessary work can only be conducted when adequate water or other appropriate fire suppressant is immediately available.

Violating the order is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor by a fine of up to $500 or by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, whichever is greater.