H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas.
Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.
You can view the modified times below:
The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.
- Austin (all stores)
- Bastrop Plus!
- Buda
- Burnet
- Dripping Springs
- Elgin
- Georgetown (all stores)
- Hutto Plus!
- Kingsland
- Kyle Plus!
- Lakeway
- Lampasas
- Leander (all stores)
- Lockhart
- Luling
- Marble Falls
- Pflugerville
- Round Rock (all stores)
- San Marcos (all stores)
- Taylor
- Wimberley
The following Hill Country stores will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.
- Kerrville (all stores)
- Fredericksburg
- Boerne
- Bulverde
The following West Texas H-E-B stores will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Belton
- Copperas Cove
- Harker Heights
- Killeen (all stores)
Additionally, both Central Markets in Austin will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.