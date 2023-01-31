H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather

Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas.

Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.

You can view the modified times below:

The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.

Austin (all stores)

Bastrop Plus!

Buda

Burnet

Dripping Springs

Elgin

Georgetown (all stores)

Hutto Plus!

Kingsland

Kyle Plus!

Lakeway

Lampasas

Leander (all stores)

Lockhart

Luling

Marble Falls

Pflugerville

Round Rock (all stores)

San Marcos (all stores)

Taylor

Wimberley

The following Hill Country stores will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.

Kerrville (all stores)

Fredericksburg

Boerne

Bulverde

The following West Texas H-E-B stores will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Belton

Copperas Cove

Harker Heights

Killeen (all stores)

Additionally, both Central Markets in Austin will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.