H-E-B stores modify hours due to wintry weather

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Several Central Texas H-E-B stores are modifying their hours due to wintry weather across Texas.

Additionally, curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.

You can view the modified times below:

The following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.

  • Austin (all stores)
  • Bastrop Plus!
  • Buda
  • Burnet
  • Dripping Springs
  • Elgin
  • Georgetown (all stores)
  • Hutto Plus!
  • Kingsland
  • Kyle Plus!
  • Lakeway
  • Lampasas
  • Leander (all stores)
  • Lockhart
  • Luling
  • Marble Falls
  • Pflugerville
  • Round Rock (all stores)
  • San Marcos (all stores)
  • Taylor
  • Wimberley

The following Hill Country stores will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 1.

  • Kerrville (all stores)
  • Fredericksburg
  • Boerne
  • Bulverde

The following West Texas H-E-B stores will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. 

  • Belton
  • Copperas Cove
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen (all stores)

Additionally, both Central Markets in Austin will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.