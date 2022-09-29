Harry Styles speaks on abortion rights during Austin residency

Even Harry Styles is weighing in on the abortion debate.

In a video posted by Texas State professor Louie Dean Valencia, Styles spoke to the crowd of thousands attending one of his six-night residency shows at the Moody Center in Austin.

"No one can tell you what to do with your own body, it's yours," said Styles, who also encouraged his fans to stick together before launching into a performance of his hit "As it Was".

Texas has a near-total abortion ban after the overturning of Roe v. Wade triggered a 2021 Texas bill on the books called the "Human Life Protection Act." Under the trigger law, a doctor who performs an abortion in Texas could face life in prison, a $100,000 fine and could lose their medical license.

RELATED COVERAGE

The law has an exception if the woman’s life is threatened or there is a risk of "substantial impairment of a major bodily function." Treatment of ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages are not considered abortions, according to the bill language.

Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected, is already law in Texas. It relies on civil lawsuits for enforcement.

Styles' tour also featured other political messages, including addressing gun violence and encouraging fans to register to vote.

In May, Styles and Live Nation announced they would be donating over $1 million in proceeds from the tour to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which supports education, research and litigation of gun violence prevention. The announcement came just days after the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Styles is set to conclude his sold-out residency on Oct. 3.