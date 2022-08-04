Hermosa Fire near Wimberley about 5% contained, some homes evacuated

Officials say a wildfire near Wimberley in Hays County has burned about 35 acres and is about 5% contained.

The Hermosa Fire started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and Blanco River. This is off of FM 3237 or Old Kyle Road and River Mountain Road.

Some homes have been evacuated. If you have been evacuated and need assistance, you can go to the First Baptist Church of Wimberley at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.

Several agencies have responded including firefighters from Hays, Caldwell, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Blanco Counties. STAR Flight and Texas National Guard have also provided air support and dropped both water and fire retardant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.