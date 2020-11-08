I-35 mainlanes close overnight for bridge work in Georgetown

The I-35 mainlanes north of Williams Drive in Georgetown will close nightly Nov. 8-12 as crews construct the new Northwest Boulevard bridge.

Lane closures each night will start at 9 p.m. and lanes will reopen to traffic the next morning at 5 a.m. All work is weather permitting, says the city of Georgetown.

On Sunday and Monday nights, Nov. 8-9, two northbound I-35 mainlanes will close to traffic.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 10-11, all southbound I-35 mainlanes will be closed. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closures, and drivers are asked to use extra caution when traveling through the area.

The Northwest Boulevard bridge will be a new east-west connection spanning I-35 and an alternative to Williams Drive. The project connects Rivery Boulevard to the west and FM 971 to the east and is scheduled to be complete in early 2021.

