Jason Landry: 2023 marks three years since disappearance

Dec. 13, 2023 marks three years since 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared on his way home for Christmas.

Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020 and his crashed car was found early the next morning on a gravel road in Luling.

In a statement Thursday, the Attorney General's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit says that it has dedicated hundreds of hours of investigative resources into Landry's case, including conducting extensive forensic testing, issuing numerous search warrants, interviewing dozens of witnesses, and enlisting the assistance of experts with a wide range of specialized backgrounds.

MORE ON THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JASON LANDRY

In November 2023, the Unit hosted an extensive roundtable case review alongside a panel of experts in digital forensics, geospatial sciences, data mapping, criminal intelligence, and other relevant fields. The panel concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly examined and pursued up to this point.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and anyone with credible information about Landry's disappearance is asked to contact the Unit.

What happened to Jason Landry?

On December 13, 2020, 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared on a drive from San Marcos to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas.

His crashed car was found on a gravel road in Luling’s oilfield. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office believes he stripped naked in the street, leaving his belongings behind.

In January 2022, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office shared evidence in the case with FOX 7 Austin. For a more detailed timeline surrounding his disappearance, click here.