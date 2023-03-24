Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile arrested, charged for murder of man in South Austin: Police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police announced the arrest of a juvenile who shot a man in South Austin Thursday evening.

On Thursday, March 23, Austin police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Teri Road. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim, Darion Dupree, died from his injuries.

Witnesses identified a juvenile as the person responsible for shooting Depree. The officers shortly located the suspect and arrested him.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Dupree argued with another person before the juvenile shot and killed him.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.

This is Austin's fourth homicide this week and the city's 21st of the year.