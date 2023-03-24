Police investigating 4th homicide this week; man shot multiple times in Southeast Austin

Police say a man in his 20s has died after he was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin.

Around 10:43 p.m. on March 23, a 911 caller reported hearing several shots fired in the 1700 block of Teri Road at the Woodway Square Apartments.

As officers arrived, they were flagged down about a person needing EMS near building number 7.

There, they found security personnel who were already rendering aid to a man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical treatment was administered but the man died at 11:09 p.m.

Police say this was an isolated incident and a male person of interest has been detained for questioning.

There is some sort of relationship between the suspect and the victim but police say they are withholding that information to make sure they don't jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours police responded to the Woodway Square Apartments. Earlier in the day, police say a woman pointed an AK-47 style gun at a man prompting an hours-long SWAT situation. Police say the incidents are not related.

If you have any information about this homicide, call the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477.