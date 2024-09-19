Expand / Collapse search

Kaitlin Armstrong continues to fight for new trial

By
Published  September 19, 2024 8:42pm CDT
Kaitlin Armstrong
FOX 7 Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong requests new trial

Convicted murderer Kaitlin Armstrong continues to fight for a new trial.

AUSTIN, Texas - Convicted murderer Kaitlin Armstrong continues to fight for a new trial.

FOX 7 Austin was told her attorney had submitted an appellant brief, stating the trial court abused its discretion in failing to hold an evidentiary hearing, denying a motion for a new trial, and suppressing oral statements.

Kaitlin Armstrong

MORE STORIES:

Armstrong is serving a 90-year sentence for murdering Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin in 2022.