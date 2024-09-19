Kaitlin Armstrong continues to fight for new trial
AUSTIN, Texas - Convicted murderer Kaitlin Armstrong continues to fight for a new trial.
FOX 7 Austin was told her attorney had submitted an appellant brief, stating the trial court abused its discretion in failing to hold an evidentiary hearing, denying a motion for a new trial, and suppressing oral statements.
Kaitlin Armstrong
MORE STORIES:
- Kaitlin Armstrong's appeal for new trial has been denied
- Moriah Wilson's family files suit against Kaitlin Armstrong, mother, sister and ex-boyfriend
- Kaitlin Armstrong ordered to pay $15M to Moriah Wilson's family
Armstrong is serving a 90-year sentence for murdering Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin in 2022.