Killeen Police Department investigates late-night homicide

Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating a late-night homicide that involved two victims.

KPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Brook Drive at approximately 2:41 a.m. on March 24 in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, KPD officers located two bodies with gunshot wounds, one male and one female victim. One person was subsequently taken into custody.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the 15-year-old male victim dead at 3:26 p.m. and the female victim at 3:38 a.m. The female has yet to be identified. Johnson ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

This is the tenth and eleventh murder for the City of Killeen in 2022.

KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Detectives with KPD's Homicide Unit continue to investigate this murder and there is no further information at this time.

