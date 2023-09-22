Leander ISD joins other school districts in lawsuit against TEA

Leander ISD is joining other Texas school districts in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency. The lawsuit is over the state's changes to the A-F Accountability system.

The Leander ISD school board approved joining the lawsuit with a 4-1 vote Thursday night.

The legal action is based on changes the TEA proposed making to the state rating system. It gives districts letter grades based on factors such as standardized testing.

One of the biggest changes spurring the decision was a 28 percent increase to the college and career readiness standard, which will become more heavily weighted in determining a district's rating.

Other central Texas districts in this lawsuit include Del Valle ISD.

The TEA says it can't comment on ongoing litigation.