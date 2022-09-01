Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers ready for season opener

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback is looking for progress heading into the team's season opener and even though his last start was as a high school junior two years ago his nerves seem just fine.

"Yeah, I don't know if it's anxious at all, I'm just really happy to have the opportunity to get back out on the field and just do what I love with these great teammates," Ewers says.

Teammates like running back and Heisman Trophy contender Bijan Robinson.

"Quinn doesn't really show like any bad emotion when he makes a mistake, he's always positive and if he does make a mistake, he'll just run to the sideline, get coached up again and come right back out there," Robinson says.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian adds, "He's a very mellow mannered, even-kiel guy, which I like at the quarterback position, but yet I can feel his confidence."

The Longhorns are expected to dominate their season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.