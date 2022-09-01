Expand / Collapse search

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers ready for season opener

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looking for progress

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns starting quarterback is looking for progress heading into the team's season opener and even though his last start was as a high school junior two years ago his nerves seem just fine.

"Yeah, I don't know if it's anxious at all, I'm just really happy to have the opportunity to get back out on the field and just do what I love with these great teammates," Ewers says.

Teammates like running back and Heisman Trophy contender Bijan Robinson.

"Quinn doesn't really show like any bad emotion when he makes a mistake, he's always positive and if he does make a mistake, he'll just run to the sideline, get coached up again and come right back out there," Robinson says.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian adds, "He's a very mellow mannered, even-kiel guy, which I like at the quarterback position, but yet I can feel his confidence."

The Longhorns are expected to dominate their season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.