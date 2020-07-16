Missing Hays County pregnant woman located

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that a missing pregnant woman has been located.

23-year-old Evelyn Avendano-Acosta left her residence on foot around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and did not return. Her home is within the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley. Officials say she did not take her purse, phone, or identification with her.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that Avendano-Acosta was found on July 16 in North Austin. She was unharmed and is safe.

Officials say they plan on sharing more details sometime today.

