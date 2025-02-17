New CapMetro MetroRapid lines officially start service on Sunday

The Brief Two new MetroRapid bus lines will start service this weekend. 800 Pleasant Valley and 837 Expo Center will start taking passengers on Sunday, Feb. 23. CapMetro says that these routes will enhance transit connectivity to areas east of I-35.



CapMetro says its two newest MetroRapid lines will officially go into service this weekend.

What we know:

The 800 Pleasant Valley Line and the 837 Expo Center Line will start taking passengers on Sunday, Feb. 23.

CapMetro says that these routes will enhance transit connectivity to areas east of I-35, with buses arriving every 20-to-30-minutes.

New bus lines

Rapid Route 800 - Pleasant Valley Line

Rapid Route 800 will run from Berkman/Mueller to the temporary end of the line at Vertex/Slaughter Lane in southeast Austin.

The line will end at the Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride once construction is completed, says CapMetro.

Rapid Route 800 will connect commuters to destinations such as:

Mueller

The Springdale Shopping Center

ACC Eastview

Austin Lighthouse for the Blind

Dove Springs

Easton Park

Goodnight Ranch

CapMetro says that Route 800 will eventually connect to the new Austin Light Rail and Green Line commuter rail.

Rapid Route 837 - Expo Center Line

Rapid Route 837 will provide service from the temporary start of the line at Loyola Lane/Decker Lane in northeast Austin to Republic Square.

The line will start at the Expo Center Park & Ride once construction is completed.

Rapid Route 837 connects customers to medical, university, residential and commercial areas, including:

Downtown CapMetro routes

Red Line at Downton Station

Rapid 801 and 803

Mueller

UT Campus

Decker

Route 837 will eventually connect to the new Austin Light Rail.

The backstory:

CapMetro started testing these lines in January.

The new lines are part of Project Connect and an effort to improve mobility in East Austin and Southeast Austin.

READ MORE

CapMetro says they broke ground on the new lines in the winter of 2021-22.

Transit Forward told FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford in December that there have been two MetroRapid lines operating in Central Austin for nearly 10 years.

In 2020, Austin voters approved Proposition A for the nearly $7.1 billion Project Connect Transit Plan. The MetroRapid lines are a part of the project, which has received support as well as push back.

Dig deeper:

The transit agency is also updating its payment systems, sunsetting its existing CapMetro app and AMP cards.

Riders can switch now to the Umo app, available on iPhone and Android, or choose to get the new CapMetro reloadable fare card. CapMetro says you cannot use both, you have to choose one or the other.

Those who still have AMP, 31-day, 7-day or stored value cards can swap their existing cards now at the Transit Store at 1705 Guadalupe Street.

The CapMetro app and AMP cards will cease working on March 1 and all plastic cards will be retired on April 1.

For more information on the changes, click here.